Retail inflation eases further to 4.25% in May from 4.7% in April

The annual retail inflation eased to a two-year low of 4.25% in May from 4.7% the previous month, government data showed on Monday.It is for the third month in a row that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation remained within the RBI's comfort zone of under 6%. Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, eased to 2.91 per cent in May from 3.84 per cent in April. Rural inflation stood at 4.17 per cent while urban inflation stood at 4.27 per cent.