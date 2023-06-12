South Africa's ruling party expels former top official accused of corruption

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party expelled its former secretary-general on Monday for misconduct and other breaches of party rules. The once-influential Ace Magashule is also facing corruption charges over the alleged misappropriation of money from a government contract worth more than $13 million when he was the premier of the Free State province. Magashule was suspended as secretary-general in 2021 after he was charged with multiple counts of corruption and fraud in line with the ANC’s “step-aside” policy. The policy requires those in leadership positions to step down from their roles while facing criminal charges. Magashule refused to step down.

