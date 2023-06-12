UN chief calls for coordinated global action on disinformation, hate and artificial intelligence

The United Nations chief says the proliferation of hate and lies on digital platforms and the threat that artificial intelligence can become an uncontrolled “monster” demand coordinated global action. He says this starts with a code of conduct for governments, tech companies and advertisers that promotes truth and protects human rights. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he plans to appoint a scientific advisory board in a few days, and an advisory board on artificial intelligence in September to prepare initiatives that the U.N. can take. He says he would react favorably to a new U.N. agency on artificial intelligence and suggested as a model the International Atomic Energy Agency, which has some regulatory powers.