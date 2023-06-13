US inflation may have eased in May, but underlying price measures likely remained high

Consumer price increases in the United States likely slowed sharply last month, extending a steady easing of inflation over the past year. But a gauge of underlying prices may still reflect persistent inflation pressures. Prices are forecast to have risen 4.2% in May from a year earlier, well below the 4.9% year-over-year increase in April. And measured from April to May, prices are expected to have increased only 0.1%, compared with the previous month’s 0.4% increase. Yet any slowdown in inflation is unlikely to convince the Federal Reserve’s policymakers that they’re close to curbing the high inflation that has gripped the nation for two years.

