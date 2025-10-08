Gold rate today: Gold hits record Rs 1.26 lakh per 10 grams; global uncertainties drive safe-haven demand

Gold prices have reached a new all-time high of Rs 1,26,600 per 10 grams in Delhi, surging Rs 2,600 for the third consecutive day. This significant rise, totaling Rs 6,000 over three days, is attributed to strong global trends and geopolitical uncertainties, including the US government shutdown. Silver prices also climbed, nearing a record high of Rs 1,57,000 per kilogram.