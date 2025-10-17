Gold price prediction: What's the outlook for October 17, 2025 ahead of Dhanteras? ‘Buying on dips’ makes sense
Gold price prediction today: Gold prices are poised for a continued ascent, especially with Dhanteras and Diwali approaching, according to LKP Securities. Technical indicators strongly favor buyers, with prices surpassing key resistance levels. While some intraday profit-taking is possible, the overall outlook remains bullish, suggesting further upside potential for investors.Full Article