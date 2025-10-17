India cut Russian oil imports by 50%? After Trump, White House makes big claim; refiners await clarity
Published
Indian refiners are reportedly set to halve their Russian oil imports, a White House official stated. However, Indian sources suggest this reduction hasn't materialized yet, with December/January data expected to show any change. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs denied any recent conversation between PM Modi and US President Trump regarding this matter, emphasizing India's consumer-centric energy policy.Full Article