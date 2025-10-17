'They forced me to do it': Trump says high tariffs on China 'not sustainable'; claims Beijing 'ripped off' America for years
President Trump declared his proposed 100% tariff on Chinese goods unsustainable, blaming Beijing's unfair practices for forcing his hand. He accused China of years of exploitation and stated that only strength is respected. Despite this, a potential tariff pause was hinted at, with 85 senators reportedly backing up to 500% tariffs on Chinese purchases of Russian oil.Full Article