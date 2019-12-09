Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Paul Pierce Must Pay $100k to Man He Called Racist at Conor McGregor Fight

TMZ.com Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
NBA legend Paul Pierce has been ordered to write a $100,000 check to a security guard he called "racist" at the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib fight ... TMZ Sports has learned. We broke the story ... a security guard at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas sued…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TMZFanGroup

TMZ Fan Group Paul Pierce Must Pay $100k to Man He Called Racist at Conor McGregor Fight NBA legend Paul Pierce has been ordered… https://t.co/9hr4xUFXs3 6 days ago

joedirty0318

joe dirty Paul Pierce Must Pay $100k to Man He Called Racist at Conor McGregor Fight https://t.co/glSFZfpqN4 via @TMZ 1 week ago

CraigMacCormack

Craig MacCormack RT @TMZ_Sports: Paul Pierce Must Pay $100k to Man He Called Racist at Conor McGregor Fight https://t.co/CAapyLiq5a 1 week ago

ZeedeeTerrecito

👑 pharaoh tut amun RT @TMZ: Paul Pierce Must Pay $100k to Man He Called Racist at Conor McGregor Fight https://t.co/7UBTypUIzI 1 week ago

taff4sho

christmas tree cakes 🎄 RT @TMZ: Paul Pierce Must Pay $100k to Man He Called Racist at Conor McGregor Fight https://t.co/Jaq92T9hMc 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.