Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready to get married but there's a glitch

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
The new cover of PEOPLE this week features Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The headline on the cover tells us that after dating for four years, the two are ready to get married. In the article posted at PEOPLE.com, however, we find out that there’s a glitch: while they want to marry, it’s “not curre...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Blake Shelton wants to forget who he was before Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton wants to forget who he was before Gwen Stefani 01:04

 'The Voice' star Blake Shelton says he'd rather forget what he was like before his relationship with Gwen Stefani.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.