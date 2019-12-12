Global  

Dan Osborne’s company is down to its last £978 as Jacqueline Jossa is set to make millions afer jungle win

Now Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
*The former TOWIE star is facing financial trouble*

Dan Osborne‘s business has just £978 in the bank, while his wife Jacqueline Jossa is about to cash in after …Continue reading »

The post Dan Osborne’s company is down to its last £978 as Jacqueline Jossa is set to make millions afer jungle win appeared first on CelebsNow.
News video: Jacqueline Jossa's family to throw her a welcome home party

Jacqueline Jossa's family to throw her a welcome home party 01:01

 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winner Jacqueline Jossa will celebrate her win with friends and family who are planning a huge welcome home party for her.

