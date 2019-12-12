Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Quality Control CEO 'P' Accused of Violent Abuse of Pregnant Lira Galore

TMZ.com Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Lira Galore says Quality Control Music CEO "P" beat her violently and regularly during the first 8 months of her pregnancy with his child ... and she's asking for at least $15 million for her injuries. In legal docs obtained by TMZ, Lira describes…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TaEDoN24o6

🧠🆚🖤 RT @DistinctAthlete: Quality Control CEO ‘P’ Accused of Violent Abuse of Pregnant Lira Galore https://t.co/tAjVuR5aIi https://t.co/XAKx9rXi… 3 hours ago

__shxrn

🤶🏽🎄 RT @TMZ: Quality Control CEO 'P' Accused of Violent Abuse of Pregnant Lira Galore https://t.co/1a1lvuK3sE 4 hours ago

NatTurn43095790

Nat Turner Quality Control CEO 'P' Accused of Violent Abuse of Pregnant Lira Galore Cant trust these gold-digging whores once… https://t.co/aNWlMe6aQr 3 days ago

hayor45cepeda

BLESS THE LORD X Quality Control CEO 'P' Accused of Violent Abuse of Pregnant Lira Galore #SmartNews https://t.co/iAIelx3hTl 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.