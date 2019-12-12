Quality Control CEO 'P' Accused of Violent Abuse of Pregnant Lira Galore Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Lira Galore says Quality Control Music CEO "P" beat her violently and regularly during the first 8 months of her pregnancy with his child ... and she's asking for at least $15 million for her injuries. In legal docs obtained by TMZ, Lira describes… 👓 View full article

