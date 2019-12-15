Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Maura Higgins drops HUGE hint she’s replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island’s winter series

Now Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Maura Higgins drops HUGE hint she’s replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island’s winter series*Caroline was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend earlier this week*

Maura Higgins has dropped a huge hint that she’s set to replace Caroline Flack on the first winter series of …Continue reading »

The post Maura Higgins drops HUGE hint she’s replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island’s winter series appeared first on CelebsNow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: Maura Higgins Set To Replace Caroline Flack For Winter Love Island?

Maura Higgins Set To Replace Caroline Flack For Winter Love Island? 01:00

 Maura Higgins Set To Replace Caroline Flack For Winter Love Island?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.