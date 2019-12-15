Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

*Caroline was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend earlier this week*



Maura Higgins has dropped a huge hint that she’s set to replace Caroline Flack on the first winter series of …Continue reading »



The post Maura Higgins drops HUGE hint she’s replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island’s winter series appeared first on CelebsNow. *Caroline was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend earlier this week*Maura Higgins has dropped a huge hint that she’s set to replace Caroline Flack on the first winter series of …Continue reading »The post Maura Higgins drops HUGE hint she’s replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island’s winter series appeared first on CelebsNow. 👓 View full article

