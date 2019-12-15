Global  

Patriots SpyGate II Video Released And It's Bad for New England

TMZ.com Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Here it is ... a KEY piece of the video at the center of the Patriots SpyGate II scandal -- and it's reallllllly bad for the Pats. The footage, obtained by "NFL on FOX" reporter Jay Glazer, shows the moments the Patriots video crew is confronted by…
News video: Fox Sports Airs Patriots' Footage of Bengals' Sideline

Fox Sports Airs Patriots' Footage of Bengals' Sideline 01:33

 Fox Sports Airs Patriots' Footage of Bengals' Sideline. New England admitted that they were filming during the game between Cincinnati and Cleveland last Sunday. The film crew was credentialed by Cleveland to shoot video for the Patriots' web series, 'Do Your Job.'. The sole purpose of the...

