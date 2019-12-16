Global  

Tekashi 6ix9ine Feeling Nervous Ahead of Sentencing, Fate Unknown

TMZ.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Tekashi 6ix9ine is in the dark and anxiously awaiting to hear his fate next week ... or so we're being told. Sources at 69's federal detention facility tell TMZ ... Tekashi is feeling the pressure ahead of his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, where…
