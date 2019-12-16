Mark Wright reveals he had to ‘grovel’ to wife Michelle after ruining Christmas Eve Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

*Someone got in trouble...*



Credit: Getty



Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have happily married for four years, but turns out the TOWIE star still messes up …Continue reading »



The post Mark Wright reveals he had to ‘grovel’ to wife Michelle after ruining Christmas Eve appeared first on CelebsNow. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mark Wright thinks Kim Kardashian West is lovely Mark Wright found Kim Kardashian "lovely" when he interviewed him for his role on 'Extra'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:57Published on November 9, 2019

Tweets about this CelebsNow Mark Wright reveals he had to ‘grovel’ to wife Michelle after ruining Christmas Eve https://t.co/YvGdcNCH3b https://t.co/fayQre3dqw 1 week ago