Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kumail Nanjiani Got Jacked for 'Eternals,' Keeps It Real on Process

TMZ.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Kumail Nanjiani looks like a new man after months and months of training and a strict nutrition regiment, which he says was no walk in the park ... for him or his wife. The actor -- most famous for scrawny physique in "Silicon Valley" and "The Big…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kumail Nanjiani Stuns in Shirtless Marvel Makeover

Kumail Nanjiani Stuns in Shirtless Marvel Makeover 01:42

 Kumail Nanjiani Stuns in Shirtless Marvel Makeover. On Dec. 16, the 41-year-old actor showcased his year-long fitness transformation. . I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.