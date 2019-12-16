NFL's Seahawks Josh Gordon Fails Drug Test, Suspended Indefinitely Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

That's a wrap for Josh Gordon ... again. The insanely talented wide receiver has just been suspended again by the NFL after failing another drug test, league officials say. "Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely… 👓 View full article

NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely 01:03 NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely. The ban is due to Gordon breaching the league's PED and substance abuse policies. It is the fifth time since 2013 that Gordon has been suspended for a violation.

