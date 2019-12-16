Global  

NFL's Seahawks Josh Gordon Fails Drug Test, Suspended Indefinitely

TMZ.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
That's a wrap for Josh Gordon ... again. The insanely talented wide receiver has just been suspended again by the NFL after failing another drug test, league officials say. "Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely…
News video: NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely

