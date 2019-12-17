Brian Tarantina -- famous for playing a comedy club emcee on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" -- died from an overdose of multiple drugs, including what has become the most dangerous drug of all -- fentanyl ... TMZ has learned. The actor died from acute…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Eugene Chin 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor Brian Tarantina died from effects of multiple drugs, medical examiner says… https://t.co/ofQTDdldcK 9 minutes ago F.Y.I. 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor Brian Tarantina died of accidental overdose, medical examiner says https://t.co/rPXt2V21ph via @usatoday 42 minutes ago Wayne. RT @TMZ: Actor Brian Tarantina Died From Overdose of Fentanyl, Heroin, Cocaine https://t.co/WAIcxuhr20 1 hour ago TSN / J. Walter Scott - Author/Pilot/Broadcaster Medical examiner: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor died from effects of multiple drugs https://t.co/dtgDnkuCbh 1 hour ago Brett Akagi 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor Brian Tarantina died from effects of multiple drugs, medical examiner says https://t.co/4SeCA4kHBK 1 hour ago John Nosta 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor Brian Tarantina died from effects of multiple drugs--fentanyl, heroin, diazepam a… https://t.co/2jDprRk0qa 1 hour ago K. Street #SOSAmerica🌊🌊🌊 Medical examiner: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor died from effects of multiple drugs https://t.co/XOFGNGbXTm 2 hours ago Mark 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor Brian Tarantina died from effects of multiple drugs, medical examiner says https://t.co/7zW3KD3ape 2 hours ago