Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey Fine With Kissing Mike Hill Despite Her Flu

TMZ.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Cynthia Bailey has a message for all the couples out there this flu season ... she says there's nothing wrong with snuggling up with your sick partner!!! We got the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star at LAX Monday and asked how she's holding up…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Page Six - Published < > Embed
News video: Cynthia Bailey on where she stands with the ladies of 'RHOA'

Cynthia Bailey on where she stands with the ladies of 'RHOA' 01:57

 "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," star Cynthia Bailey is no stranger to friendship drama. She sat down with Page Six to dish on the status of her rollercoaster friendships with NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch! Bravolebrities Reveal Whose Closet They Would Raid, Who They Would Pick To Bail Them Out Of Jail & More! [Video]Watch! Bravolebrities Reveal Whose Closet They Would Raid, Who They Would Pick To Bail Them Out Of Jail & More!

Gina Kirschenheiter, Erika Jayne, Ramona Singer and more answered some of OKMagazine.com's most burning questions at BravoCon 2019. They had some interesting responses when asked who out of the..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:39Published

Cynthia Bailey says her wedding dress will be as untraditional as she is [Video]Cynthia Bailey says her wedding dress will be as untraditional as she is

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey talks about her upcoming wedding to Mike Hill, including what she's looking for in a dress.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kenya Moore Tries to Spoil Cynthia Bailey's Engagement Surprise in RHOA Sneak Peek

"That is not cool!" That's exactly Kandi Burruss' reaction after Kenya Moore tries to spoil Cynthia Bailey's surprise proposal in this exclusive sneak peek...
E! Online


Tweets about this

politicalHEDGE

Political HEDGE ‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Fine With Kissing Mike Hill Despite Her Flu https://t.co/WHce9USLHb 14 hours ago

thetaylorrhodes

Evelinka Könke (‘RHOA’ Recap: Kenya Moore Tries To Spoil Cynthia Bailey’s Surprise Engagement) has been published on Hollywood Sta… https://t.co/BNJuXzREv4 17 hours ago

TarenDanielle85

Taren Danielle RT @UrbanBelleMag: #RHOA star #CynthiaBailey responds after #MarloHampton says she gets punked by #KenyaMoore: https://t.co/VhDLAiAChF http… 19 hours ago

UrbanBelleMag

Urban Belle #RHOA star #CynthiaBailey responds after #MarloHampton says she gets punked by #KenyaMoore: https://t.co/VhDLAiAChF https://t.co/6LgJV7hcLj 3 days ago

thetaylorrhodes

Evelinka Könke (‘RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Reveals The Current Status Of NeNe Leakes & Cynthia Bailey’s Friendship) has been published… https://t.co/IA2Mb024e6 4 days ago

KimB35790137

Kim B RT @TravInsAgt: 'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey Fine With Kissing Mike Hill Despite Her Flu https://t.co/8JiTL6X7jN #truckinsur #srsbrokers 5 days ago

TravInsAgt

Travelers Ins Agent 'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey Fine With Kissing Mike Hill Despite Her Flu https://t.co/8JiTL6X7jN #truckinsur #srsbrokers 5 days ago

opulent_usa

Opulent Philanthropy Inc. https://t.co/raSegClvIa 'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey Fine With Kissing Mike Hill Despite Her Flu https://t.co/zdgBfR03cp 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.