*Throwback!* Katie Price has revealed that her ex husband Peter Andre phoned her to offer help after she was declared bankrupt. …Continue reading » The post Katie Price reveals ex husband Peter Andre called to offer her help after she was declared bankrupt appeared first on CelebsNow.



Recent related videos from verified sources Kerry Katona invites Katie Price to spend Christmas with her Kerry Katona has invited her friend Katie Price and her five children to spend Christmas with her following the former glamour model being declared bankrupt. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:00Published 1 week ago MMA fighter and Katie Price's ex, Alex Reid, shows up to event dressed as cow MMA fighter and former husband of model Katie Price, Alex Reid, dresses up as a cow for a showing of Pantomime Jack and his Giant Beanstalk on Monday evening (December 16). Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:04Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Katie Price 'moves into stables' with no furniture or carpet days before Christmas KATIE Price has finally cleared up her "mucky mansion" - just days after being declared bankrupt.

The Argus 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this