Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Russell Westbrook's Camp Thinks Heckler's $100 Mil Lawsuit Is 'Meritless'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Russell Westbrook isn't fazed by the $100 MILLION lawsuit filed against him over an incident with a heckler ... we're told his camp strongly feels the suit is "meritless." Westbrook is being sued by Shane Keisel -- a U.S. Army vet who got into it…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Russell Westbrook's Camp Thinks Heckler's $100 Mil Lawsuit Is 'Meritless' https://t.co/F1a6NNoLa9 6 hours ago

CalvinHits

CalvinHits Russell Westbrook's Camp Thinks Heckler's $100 Mil Lawsuit Is 'Meritless' https://t.co/JNn9DdWfb0 6 hours ago

bball_videoz

Basketball Vidz RT @lanewsnow: Russell Westbrook's Camp Thinks Heckler's $100 Mil Lawsuit Is 'Meritless' https://t.co/9CIP7eMQq5 7 hours ago

lanewsnow

Los Angeles News Now Russell Westbrook's Camp Thinks Heckler's $100 Mil Lawsuit Is 'Meritless' https://t.co/9CIP7eMQq5 7 hours ago

CelebTechNews

Celebrity&Tech News Russell Westbrook's Camp Thinks Heckler's $100 Mil Lawsuit Is 'Meritless' https://t.co/28lDN1bJVU 8 hours ago

opulent_usa

Opulent Philanthropy Inc. https://t.co/raSegClvIa Russell Westbrook's Camp Thinks Heckler's $100 Mil Lawsuit Is 'Meritless' https://t.co/JHHQboVXbV 10 hours ago

jmp_worldwide

Jason Powell They're 100% correct, that lawsuit is some bs! Fans like that guy say whatever hateful mess they want to and, they… https://t.co/yL00ROzQeu 15 hours ago

ohwhocares_

Ashley Russell Westbrook's Camp Thinks Heckler's $100 Mil Lawsuit Is 'Meritless' https://t.co/AWmUD4PVul https://t.co/3mW0lZLt7L 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.