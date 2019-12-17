Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Can Adam Driver win Best Actor Oscar for Marriage Story?

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Timing is working out really well in Adam Driver’s favour right now for award season. He probably doesn’t much care about this (more on that in a minute) but Netflix would care. Marriage Story is Netflix and right now, his performance in Marriage Story has put him in favourable position for the Best...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'SNL' Recap: Scarlett Johansson Takes Over, 'Marriage Story' Gets Parodied | THR News

'SNL' Recap: Scarlett Johansson Takes Over, 'Marriage Story' Gets Parodied | THR News 02:13

 'SNL' Recap: Scarlett Johansson Takes Over, 'Marriage Story' Gets Parodied | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Micahwilb

Micah Wilborn so if you haven’t seen a marriage story on netflix yet you probably should, it’s a masterpiece and adam driver need… https://t.co/dw9Ue3d9Or 19 minutes ago

ardnian

ARD RT @robertflorence: One more thing on Star Wars. Kylo Ren is the best character in the series. Adam Driver is the actor of his generation. 27 minutes ago

fbonded2

Fbonded2KA RT @drnucleus: @northgalis Adam Driver is a goddamned treasure that Hollywood doesn't fucking deserve. People say he's the best actor of hi… 40 minutes ago

UhOhKrissy

Uh oh Adam Driver is the best actor in the world, and only second to RDJ and Harrison Ford on my favorites list. My mind… https://t.co/LdcAiyaWZ2 52 minutes ago

Sc00psMcGee

Hal Incandenza @ViewerAnon A lot of the acting in the new trilogy has been pretty sub-par, and then there's Adam Driver putting on… https://t.co/tNUEuAkmja 55 minutes ago

Hayubz

Ayuba Adebayo RT @AkayMason: #Oscar2020 best male actor is between Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker). My money is on Joaquin but… 1 hour ago

HunterBranin

Hunter12Branin☃️🌲❄️ Adam Driver is criminally underrated ! But he’s about to get his notice because he’s been nominated for best actor… https://t.co/Y0Y2O6bXOO 1 hour ago

xhissa

حـصـه الـشريـده RT @AdamDriverUK: Congrats Adam Driver on winning the Best Actor Award from the Nevada Film Critics Society! #MarriageStory also won Best P… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.