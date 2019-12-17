Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kumail Nanjiani's Intense Workout Regimen to Get Ripped For 'Eternals'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Kumail Nanjiani walked into his workout regimen for "Eternals" as one big softy and emerged totally yolked thanks to high-intensity training, and a major focus on 2 key body parts. Check out these workout videos of Kumail pumping iron with Grant…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: Kumail Nanjiani went on a strict workout and diet regime to get in shape for his new Marvel movie

Kumail Nanjiani went on a strict workout and diet regime to get in shape for his new Marvel movie 01:42

 Kumail Nanjiani is joining the ranks of the celebs getting in superhero shape

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.