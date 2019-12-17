☕cheeryeggnoggrinch☕🎄 RT @TMZ: Offset Tells Fortnite to Lift the Ban on FaZe Jarvis, It's Just Wrong! https://t.co/oPJQB2gEO6 1 week ago TMZ Offset Tells Fortnite to Lift the Ban on FaZe Jarvis, It's Just Wrong! https://t.co/oPJQB2gEO6 1 week ago ALL TMZ NEWS RT @TMZ: Offset Tells Fortnite to Lift the Ban on FaZe Jarvis, It's Just Wrong! https://t.co/90NPRMPEeL 1 week ago itsmelundy RT @TMZ: Offset Tells Fortnite to Lift the Ban on FaZe Jarvis, It's Just Wrong! https://t.co/qLpIU7nBoW 1 week ago TMZ Offset Tells Fortnite to Lift the Ban on FaZe Jarvis, It's Just Wrong! https://t.co/90NPRMPEeL 1 week ago Anthony Fiato 0:33 / 1:20 Offset Tells Fortnite to Lift the Ban on FaZe Jarvis, It’s Just Wrong! | TMZ Sports… https://t.co/pWNWTFlzpr 1 week ago eTrafficLane Offset Tells Fortnite to Lift the Ban on FaZe Jarvis, It's Just Wrong! - https://t.co/ugXydPhfIh https://t.co/aWv419fBjQ 1 week ago The Dark Ministry Offset Tells Fortnite to Lift the Ban on FaZe Jarvis, It’s Just Wrong!https://t.co/gmPtsf4CAD https://t.co/DQdv270qj7 1 week ago