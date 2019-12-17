Global  

Offset Tells Fortnite to Lift the Ban on FaZe Jarvis, It's Just Wrong!

TMZ.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Offset is calling for Fortnite to lift the ban on his teammate FaZe Jarvis -- telling TMZ Sports a lifetime punishment sends the WRONG message to the kids. As we previously reported, 16-year-old Jarvis -- one of the top Fortnite players in the…
Recent related news from verified sources

FaZe Jarvis Moving On To 'Call Of Duty' After Lifetime 'Fortnite' Ban

"I'm pretty good at sniping, so we're going to send it." FaZe Jarvis is finally moving on after his permanent Fortnite ban ... telling TMZ Sports he's gunning to...
TMZ.com

