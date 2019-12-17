Global  

Adam Sandler has a shot at an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Back in September, Joanna wrote about the premiere of Adam Sandler’s Oscar hopeful, Uncut Gems. Well, Uncut Gems is now in theaters, and Adam Sandler’s Oscar hopes still exist. Reviews remained strong even after the festival buzz faded, an Uncut Gems hive has materialized online—led by Vulture’s Hun...
News video: Adam Sandler's wife encouraged him to take on 'Uncut Gems' role

Adam Sandler's wife encouraged him to take on 'Uncut Gems' role 00:50

 Adam Sandler's wife encouraged him to take on 'Uncut Gems' role He portrays jeweller Howard Ratner in the upcoming crime drama and has admitted he was "scared" to take on the role and was persuaded by his wife Jackie to do it. Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said: Appearing on 'The Ellen...

Eric Bogosian On 'Uncut Gems,' The Adam Sandler-Led, Crime-Comedy Film [Video]Eric Bogosian On "Uncut Gems," The Adam Sandler-Led, Crime-Comedy Film

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes "Uncut Gems," an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 35:17Published

Eric Bogosian Praises Adam Sandler's Acting In 'Uncut Gems' [Video]Eric Bogosian Praises Adam Sandler's Acting In "Uncut Gems"

While going over his experience working with Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems," Eric Bogosian speaks on the strengths Adam Sandler brought to the dramatic role with his background as a comedic actor.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:16Published


Celebrity Social Media, December 19, 2019

As Sarah wrote yesterday, Adam Sandler still has a chance at a nomination for Uncut Gems, even if it’s a slim chance (read her take here). Here is a photo of...
Lainey Gossip

Adam Sandler Tells 'Kimmel' That 'Uncut Gems' Is 'Different Style of Movie' for Him

Adam Sandler stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (December 17) and dished about his acclaimed new film Uncut Gems not being part of his usual comedy...
Just Jared


