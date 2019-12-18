Candice sparks the affair rumors after a video featuring her and J.R. at a Halloween party makes its way out on the internet, featuring the CW actress squatting down near Smith's crotch.

You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz 'The Flash' Star Candice Patton Trolled for Alleged Affair With J.R. Smith https://t.co/TzFLdRHvSW https://t.co/9GztfCOWIY 49 minutes ago D STAR NEWS Jr Smith's Wife Jewel Harris Alleged Her Husband Of Cheating With The Flash's Candice Patton… https://t.co/PJrntzNnTx 3 hours ago Snowbarry Talk ☇❄ RT @BCfiveever: Maybe she will get fired and the flash can go back to being half good again. Someone should send this to the head of the CW… 6 hours ago sunwheel 💫 @BlckBolex pretty credible gossip, considering the screenshots/evidence that multiple outlets have posted even befo… https://t.co/r9TugZ9VFv 7 hours ago Cheryl Lynn Eaton This is what I get for not paying attention to sports gossip. https://t.co/3cErPJgNoB 9 hours ago Nonso? Candice Patton is too talented and beautiful to be wasting away on that dumb show the flash. She needs to be a movi… https://t.co/5UDo5dENfx 12 hours ago ⚥🌈 𝐶𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑟𝑎🌈#IStandWithMelissa Maybe she will get fired and the flash can go back to being half good again. Someone should send this to the head o… https://t.co/lCeWtTVdBp 2 days ago Candice @micahlucas_ @DemonsDaughter https://t.co/hglp4wwfQu Vanessa’s insta story calling them a power couple, her deletin… https://t.co/mLcN10eiiG 2 days ago