Bret Michaels Bringing $20k in Gifts to Bahamas for Holidays

TMZ.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Bret Michaels is on a mission to give the folks in the Bahamas something to believe in ... including 15,000 lbs. of supplies and toys for all the good girls and boys! The Poison lead singer is teaming up with The Paradise Fund to deliver gifts to…
News video: Rock star Bret Michaels provides Abaco family with Christmas surprise of a lifetime

Rock star Bret Michaels provides Abaco family with Christmas surprise of a lifetime 01:38

 Every rose may have its thorn, but for Poison lead singer Bret Michaels, he’s making sure Christmas in the Bahamas this year is extra rosy in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

