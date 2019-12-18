Global  

Kerry Katona says she’ll take in skint Katie Price and her family for Christmas after bankruptcy

Now Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
*What are friends for, eh?*

Kerry Katona has vowed to take in Katie Price and her five kids for Christmas after the star was declared …Continue reading »

The post Kerry Katona says she’ll take in skint Katie Price and her family for Christmas after bankruptcy appeared first on CelebsNow.
News video: Kerry Katona invites Katie Price to spend Christmas with her

Kerry Katona invites Katie Price to spend Christmas with her 01:00

 Kerry Katona has invited her friend Katie Price and her five children to spend Christmas with her following the former glamour model being declared bankrupt.

