Tom Brady Misses Pro Bowl Roster For First Time Since 2008
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () See, Tom Brady DOESN'T have everything after all ... The NFL announced the greatest quarterback of all time was NOT selected to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday ... the first time the 42-year-old hasn't made the all-star roster since 2008! For context ...…
NFL Pro Bowl Snubs Tom Brady for First Time in Over a Decade. 2008 was the last time he was not picked for the game. That year, the three-time NFL MVP missed the season due to a leg injury. The six-time Super Bowl winner has made 14 trips to the Pro Bowl. The snub comes despite the Patriots holding a...
