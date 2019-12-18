Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bill and Ted are back in the phone booth in first look at Bill & Ted Face the Music

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The movie I am most looking forward to in 2020 is Bill & Ted Face the Music. I was reluctant to believe this movie was really happening, after almost thirty years of teasing it, but it is happening, it has happened, it will always happen. They filmed Bill & Ted this summer, and now we have the first...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' First-Look Photos Are Here

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' First-Look Photos Are Here 00:55

 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' First-Look Photos Are Here . The third film of the franchise arrives in theaters next year on August 21. Keanu Reeves returns as Ted (Theodore) Logan. and Alex Winter returns as Bill S. Preston, Esq. They are joined by William Sadler, who played Death in 1991's 'Bill &...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.