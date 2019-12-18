Bill and Ted are back in the phone booth in first look at Bill & Ted Face the Music
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () The movie I am most looking forward to in 2020 is Bill & Ted Face the Music. I was reluctant to believe this movie was really happening, after almost thirty years of teasing it, but it is happening, it has happened, it will always happen. They filmed Bill & Ted this summer, and now we have the first...
'Bill & Ted Face the Music' First-Look Photos Are Here . The third film of the franchise arrives in theaters next year on August 21. Keanu Reeves returns as Ted (Theodore) Logan. and Alex Winter returns as Bill S. Preston, Esq. They are joined by William Sadler, who played Death in 1991's 'Bill &...