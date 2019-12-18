Global  

'Remember the Titans' Coach Herman Boone Dead at 84

TMZ.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Legendary high school football coach Herman Boone -- portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie "Remember the Titans" -- has died at age 84, his school announced Wednesday. Boone was the head coach at T.C. Williams High School in Virginia where he…
News video: Herman Boone, Va. High School Football Coach Portrayed By Denzel Washington In 'Remember The Titans', Dies

Herman Boone, Va. High School Football Coach Portrayed By Denzel Washington In 'Remember The Titans', Dies 00:18

 Herman Boone, the former head football coach at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia, has died. Katie Johnston reports.

