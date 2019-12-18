R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

R. Kelly is officially responding to prosecutors' allegation he bribed someone to make a fake ID for Aaliyah ... in order to marry her. The singer entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to the revamped federal indictment against him out of the Eastern… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Apostle R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea #Topbuzz https://t.co/CgwFQ0D0om 10 minutes ago ChronLAW Legal News R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea - TMZ - https://t.co/aiYYJdkHxr 2 hours ago FiWEH Life R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/0KAeZS2cxL https://t.co/q9ZdbvmMKl 2 hours ago Xfashionkillazs R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea https://t.co/stWafLUxfg https://t.co/Eq9zTixcVU 2 hours ago After Dark R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea https://t.co/EBE1kQVJNs 2 hours ago $ean Bishop RT @TMZ: R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea https://t.co/gyrWOc3OhH 4 hours ago Patricia Dempsey R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea via @TMZ https://t.co/X75sjQeO94 https://t.co/WN4TIVHRlo 4 hours ago VIPortal INC R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea https://t.co/P87ywFjl6k https://t.co/RwNQzgezWc 5 hours ago