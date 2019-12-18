Global  

R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea

TMZ.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
R. Kelly is officially responding to prosecutors' allegation he bribed someone to make a fake ID for Aaliyah ... in order to marry her. The singer entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to the revamped federal indictment against him out of the Eastern…
