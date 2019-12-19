Global  

President Trump Impeached After House of Representatives Vote

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham just issued a scathing statement on Trump's impeachment, calling it "one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our Nation." The WH also says Democrats pushed "illegitimate articles…
 The House of Representatives is set to impeach an elected President accused of violating the nation's trust and his oath to preserve, protect and defend bedrock constitutional values.

fxlozano

fxl RT @BreitbartNews: “I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time, it’s crazy,” President Trump told cheering supporters in Battle Cre… 6 seconds ago

CrapanzanoRobin

robin crapanzano RT @GrassrootsSpeak: Good Morning IMPEACHED PRESIDENT TRUMP sure has a nice ring to it. Happy day after Impeachment Day. Have a great d… 15 seconds ago

_cristianjm

🦋kawaii🦋 RT @CNN: BREAKING: President Trump has become the third president in American history to be impeached after the House approved an abuse of… 16 seconds ago

solen_beth

Beth Solen RT @orcatra: “It Doesn’t Feel Like We’re Being Impeached” – President Trump Thrives at Michigan Rally, Stares Down Democrats (VIDEO) Trump… 18 seconds ago

KalaKurtaWala

‎ BG ☕ You know what will be more funnier and darker than Donald trump getting elected as US president, trump getting Re-e… https://t.co/4ua4JDRjFO 18 seconds ago

solarskydiver

big stupid™️ RT @AP: BREAKING: Donald Trump is the third U.S. president to be impeached, after the House votes that he abused his power by pressuring Uk… 26 seconds ago

Roger_Gzz01

「 Roger (?) 」 RT @pixelatedboat: Incredible that after all the crimes he’s committed, President Trump was impeached for the simple crime of having commit… 34 seconds ago

Joyperez031

Joy RT @OfficialJoelF: Newspaper front pages after the House impeached President Trump - @washingtonpost - @USATODAY - @BostonGlobe - @WSJ… 37 seconds ago

