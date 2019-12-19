Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Marc Anthony's Luxury Yacht Catches Fire, Capsizes in Miami

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Marc Anthony's luxury yacht caught fire in Miami, sending fire crews scrambling to battle the blaze and save other boats from the massive flames. Anthony's 120-foot Andiamo yacht became engulfed Wednesday night ... and was a total loss. The boat…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Singer Marc Anthony's 120-Foot Yacht Destroyed By Fire Off Watson Island

Singer Marc Anthony's 120-Foot Yacht Destroyed By Fire Off Watson Island 02:04

 A luxury yacht belonging to Marc Anthony has been destroyed by fire in Miami

You Might Like


Tweets about this

estherelixabeth

Esther Elizabeth RT @TMZ: Marc Anthony's Luxury Yacht Catches Fire, Capsizes in Miami https://t.co/giqQxby0ds 1 minute ago

biff725

Tony D RT @THR: A luxury yacht owned by singer Marc Anthony partially sank in Biscayne Bay after it was engulfed by a massive fire that took 45 fi… 2 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Marc Anthony's Luxury Yacht Goes Up in Flames in Miami https://t.co/mhW3bsDr1N via @thr 2 minutes ago

Tearfury76

Zech That's not good at all. https://t.co/VrZLPdIFTC 15 minutes ago

L_Riestra

Luis Riestra Delgado (Age, bad maintenance, bad procedures, etc.) Marc Anthony's luxury yacht engulfed by blaze that took 45 firefighter… https://t.co/z7ujQ2HY6w 17 minutes ago

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @CBSNews: Singer Marc Anthony's luxury yacht "engulfed in flames" in Miami marina https://t.co/8IeusLPLyu https://t.co/6k8bY4wvo0 19 minutes ago

KhloeCwilson

Khloé RT @fox6now: Marc Anthony's luxury yacht goes up in flames in Miami https://t.co/rpigsBIVxG https://t.co/JcDCWsywvG 22 minutes ago

fox6now

FOX6 News Marc Anthony's luxury yacht goes up in flames in Miami https://t.co/rpigsBIVxG https://t.co/JcDCWsywvG 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.