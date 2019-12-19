Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Victim Happy He's Not Home for Xmas, Wants Him Bankrupt

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Tekashi 6ix9ine deserves to rot in his cell for the holidays AWAY from his loved ones, and he's got even more paying back to do after that ... so says one of his victims. We talked to Skyy Daniels on the heels of Tekashi receiving his 2-year prison…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO Tekashi 6ix9ine's Victim Happy He's Not Home for Xmas, Wants Him Bankrupt https://t.co/TMFQKnMmu0 51 seconds ago

Zeedophobia

AGUNBE ONILE OBI RT @TMZ: Tekashi 6ix9ine's Victim Happy He's Not Home for Xmas, Wants Him Bankrupt https://t.co/KtaHc0RSJf 7 minutes ago

medianewsnow

Media News Now Tekashi 6ix9ine's Victim Happy He's Not Home for Xmas, Wants Him Bankrupt https://t.co/7Ja0ivgDno 20 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Tekashi 6ix9ine's Victim Happy He's Not Home for Xmas, Wants Him Bankrupt https://t.co/3mbBWLv7QB https://t.co/KV8PIcmsj9 20 minutes ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Victim Happy He’s Not Home for Xmas, Wants Him Bankrupt https://t.co/hYHc3mh8uM https://t.co/EWQgaRk0nj 22 minutes ago

DistinctToday

Distinct Today Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Victim Happy He’s Not Home for Xmas, Wants Him Bankrupt https://t.co/XV0vFzzbYK https://t.co/n8bmGPlXyU 22 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Tekashi 6ix9ine's #Victim Happy He's Not Home for Xmas, Wants Him Bankrupt - Dec 19 @ 4:16 AM ET https://t.co/EYKJr2IrXt 22 minutes ago

eTrafficLane

eTrafficLane Tekashi 6ix9ine's Victim Happy He's Not Home for Xmas, Wants Him Bankrupt - https://t.co/vaDfyXy84z 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.