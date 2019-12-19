Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Blake Shelton Meets 7-Year-Old Wish Kid At 'The Voice' Semifinals

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Blake Shelton made an amazing wish come true for a 7-year-old fan who suffers from cerebral palsy ... hanging with the kid on "The Voice" and the pics are AWESOME!!! Blake met Colton Harkness on set at "The Voice" semifinals earlier this month ...…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'The Voice' Season 17 Winner Revealed | THR News

'The Voice' Season 17 Winner Revealed | THR News 01:46

 'The Voice' Season 17 Winner Revealed | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.