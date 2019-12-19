Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kellee Kim Calls out 'Survivor' Producers for Ignoring Dan Spilo Complaints

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
'Survivor' will never be the same now that season 39 is over -- at least that's what Kellee Kim hopes her legacy will be in the wake of the Dan Spilo controversy. It already made one huge change -- for the first time, the show's finale reunion…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Dan Spilo Breaks Silence On ‘Survivor’ Harassment Allegations

Dan Spilo Breaks Silence On ‘Survivor’ Harassment Allegations 01:28

 ET Canada has the latest update on “Survivor” contestant Dan Spilo, who broke his silence for the first time since being removed from the game after facing multiple allegations of unwanted touching by players and production members.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Survivor' contestant Kellee Kim slams CBS for allowing Dan Spilo's 'inappropriate' behavior 'for so long'

Former "Survivor" competitor Kellee Kim is relieved her male co-star, Dan Spilo, was booted from the show after she and others alleged he inappropriately...
FOXNews.com

'Survivor' contestant Dan Spilo uninvited from finale following inappropriate-touching incidents: report

“Survivor” contestant Dan Spilo was uninvited to the live finale following his removal from the popular reality competition series.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •TMZ.comSeattle TimesE! OnlineUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Kellee Kim Calls out 'Survivor' Producers for Ignoring Dan Spilo Complaints - https://t.co/ALy6qRvaPA 29 minutes ago

Sisal13

Linda Aukschun Kellee Kim Calls out 'Survivor' Producers for Ignoring Dan Spilo Complaints - TMZ https://t.co/UIb2wB0hsl via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago

Celebritywor24

CelebrityWorld24-7 New post (Kellee Kim Calls out 'Survivor' Producers for Ignoring Dan Spilo Complaints) has been published on Celebr… https://t.co/yGj1mY3y73 2 hours ago

eTrafficLane

eTrafficLane Kellee Kim Calls out 'Survivor' Producers for Ignoring Dan Spilo Complaints - https://t.co/q0SXYmKcER 2 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Kellee Kim Calls out 'Survivor' Producers for Ignoring Dan Spilo Complaints https://t.co/KAFp4iCBkR https://t.co/nKOLXMuV0h 2 hours ago

ashley_chadwick

Ashley Chadwick RT @TMZ: Kellee Kim Calls out 'Survivor' Producers for Ignoring Dan Spilo Complaints https://t.co/IHGFqay90C 2 hours ago

Brightl36034096

Brightly #Survivor #Survivor39 #SurvivorSeries Kellee Kim Calls out 'Survivor' Producers for Ignoring Dan Spilo Complaints… https://t.co/lGUC8t3nUN 2 hours ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Kellee Kim Calls out ‘Survivor’ Producers for Ignoring Dan Spilo Complaints https://t.co/GGY8ETjC9I 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.