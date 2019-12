Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

*Lorraine Kelly has been slammed by viewers for making a dig at Caroline Flack.*



The daytime TV presenter was branded ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unprofessional’ after she made a ‘disgusting’ remark about the Love Island presenter. …Continue reading »



The post Lorraine Kelly slammed as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unprofessional’ as she makes savage dig at Caroline Flack appeared first on CelebsNow. 👓 View full article