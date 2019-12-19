Global  

'The Woman in the Window' Trailer: Recluse Amy Adams Searches for the Truth About Julianne Moore's Murder

Entertainment Tonight Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The first look at the film adaptation of the 2017 bestseller is filled with suspense and an all-star cast.
News video: The Woman in the Window Movie Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore

The Woman in the Window Movie Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore 02:25

 The Woman in the Window Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In "The Woman in the Window," a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down...

"The Woman in the Window" - cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore

The Woman in the Window - cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore*Release date :* May 15, 2020 *Synopsis :* Based on the runaway best-selling book by A.J. Finn, "Woman in the Window" follows Anna Fox (Amy Adams), an...
AceShowbiz

Amy Adams' 'Woman in the Window' Trailer Questions Everything She Sees - Watch Now!

Amy Adams stars in the psychological thriller The Woman in the Window, based on the best-selling book by the same name. An agoraphobic child psychologist (Adams)...
Just Jared

