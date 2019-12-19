Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bella Thorne's Vacation Villa's an Expensive Dominican Paradise

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Leave it to Bella Thorne to find a slice of paradise within paradise ... that's how sick her vacation villa stood out and the pics are stunning. Bella, her BF, Benjamin Mascolo, and sister, Dani, spent a couple of weeks in the Dominican Republic…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Bella Thorne's Vacation Villa's an Expensive Dominican Paradise https://t.co/cJUMKgucZA 2 days ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/Jw2oM3rh67 Leave it to Bella Thorne to find a slice of paradise within paradise ... that's how sick h… https://t.co/ZarDfAB3OI 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.