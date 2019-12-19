Mel B Blocked from Taking Daughter Home to UK for Christmas Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

Mel B's ex-husband just got an early Christmas present ... compliments of a judge who's blocking the Spice Girl from taking their daughter to the UK for the holidays. Stephen Belafonte filed docs asking the court to allow their 8-year-old, Madison,… 👓 View full article

0

