Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mel B Blocked from Taking Daughter Home to UK for Christmas

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Mel B's ex-husband just got an early Christmas present ... compliments of a judge who's blocking the Spice Girl from taking their daughter to the UK for the holidays. Stephen Belafonte filed docs asking the court to allow their 8-year-old, Madison,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RetweetTmz

ALL TMZ NEWS RT @TMZ: Mel B Blocked from Taking Daughter Home to UK for Christmas https://t.co/9Fh5nqPS0E 12 minutes ago

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Mel B Blocked from Taking Daughter Home to UK for Christmas https://t.co/N05MXl42y3 14 minutes ago

CalvinHits

CalvinHits Mel B Blocked from Taking Daughter Home to UK for Christmas https://t.co/ndIPIyePe9 17 minutes ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Mel B Blocked from Taking Daughter Home to UK for Christmas https://t.co/5jx3QFUVvw via @TMZ 1 hour ago

TMZ

TMZ Mel B Blocked from Taking Daughter Home to UK for Christmas https://t.co/9Fh5nqPS0E 1 hour ago

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle Mel B Blocked from Taking Daughter Home to UK for Christmas https://t.co/Vs5q3IKGoB #SmartNews 3 hours ago

BolyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz Mel B Blocked from Taking Daughter Home to UK for Christmas https://t.co/oo8xthYB2p https://t.co/G9McbvhRW8 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.