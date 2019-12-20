Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Walking Dead' Stuntman John Bernecker Estate Awarded $8.6 Million

TMZ.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The family of "The Walking Dead" stuntman John Bernecker scored millions in a wrongful death lawsuit but it was significantly short of what they wanted. A jury on Thursday awarded the estate $8.6 million after 2 days of deliberations ... this…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Carolyn6800

Carolyn C "Walking Dead" stuntman's family awarded $8.6 million over his death https://t.co/e4Z7NnndYy https://t.co/xwy8nk2tBL 3 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime 'Walking #Dead' Stuntman #John Bernecker Estate Awarded $8.6 Million - Dec 20 @ 5:41 AM ET https://t.co/akImlfZ3zC 9 minutes ago

10octab

inquisitor RT @NBCNews: "Walking Dead" stuntman John Bernecker fell to his death on the set of the AMC zombie drama in July 2017. https://t.co/oIp3Y4G… 11 minutes ago

N0GENDER

X-X @null The Walking Dead: Jury awards $8.6m to family after stuntman's death John Bernec https://t.co/KV0f2cYDkd 20 minutes ago

IAMQuanLegend

YungnDezine RT @WAVY_News: Lawyers for the defendants had argued that John Bernecker’s death in a fall from a balcony during a staged fight was an unfo… 41 minutes ago

WAVY_News

WAVY TV 10 Lawyers for the defendants had argued that John Bernecker’s death in a fall from a balcony during a staged fight wa… https://t.co/lOfYjzAbfI 42 minutes ago

satrian

satrian RT @DeadlineDominic: BREAKING: Verdict in #TheWalkingDead stuntman wrongful death trial --- @AMC_TV says "There is no winning or losing in… 48 minutes ago

_Free_RT_

Free RT TV news 'Walking Dead' Stuntman John Bernecker Estate Receives $8.6M in Wrongful Death Trial… https://t.co/dqCE1Ge7FW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.