J.K. Rowling Slammed for Supporting Fired Transphobic Researcher Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

The 'Harry Potter' books author has taken to Twitter to show support for Maya Forstater, a researcher in England who was fired for sending transphobic tweets. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Senator Papahatzhiharalambrous RT @waldowns: JK Rowling slammed by LGBTQ community after defending a woman who lost her job for tweeting that men cannot change their biol… 26 minutes ago AceShowbiz J.K. Rowling Slammed for Supporting Fired Transphobic Researcher https://t.co/9LcJQjpdrl https://t.co/CgdfVcuXPL 3 hours ago 🔥 stickytape JK Rowling slammed by LGBTQ community after defending a woman who lost her job for tweeting that men cannot change… https://t.co/fp2MJJmPgP 9 hours ago Jatroa 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @RTUKnews: .@jk_rowling was slammed after supporting tax consultant Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job over a handful of “gender… 11 hours ago RT UK .@jk_rowling was slammed after supporting tax consultant Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job over a handful… https://t.co/F9NtA9jZcc 11 hours ago