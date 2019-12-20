Global  

Laura Whitmore confirmed to take over Caroline Flack as Love Island host

Now Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
*Laura Whitmore is set to host Love Island.*

The former I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp presenter took to her Instagram page to reveal that she would be taking …Continue reading »

The post Laura Whitmore confirmed to take over Caroline Flack as Love Island host appeared first on CelebsNow.
News video: Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling to co-host Aftersun

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling to co-host Aftersun 01:17

 Laura Whitmore is set to replace Caroline Flack on 'Love Island' and she and her boyfriend Iain Stirling are being lined up to co-host 'Aftersun'.

