Carnival Cruise Ships Collide as Passengers Yell About Getting Video
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Carnival Cruise's insurance rates just went through the roof -- 2 of their massive ships collided, causing a huge panic on several ships ... including one where passengers were losing their minds. The scary maritime accident went down Friday…
Two Carnival Corp cruise ships collided on Friday in the port of Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cozumel, the luxury cruise operator said, crushing the stern of a 952-foot-long vessel and leaving passengers stunned at the loud impact. Colette Luke has more.