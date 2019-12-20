Carnival Cruise Ships Collide as Passengers Yell About Getting Video Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Carnival Cruise's insurance rates just went through the roof -- 2 of their massive ships collided, causing a huge panic on several ships ... including one where passengers were losing their minds. The scary maritime accident went down Friday… 👓 View full article

Massive cruise liners collide off Mexico 01:17 Two Carnival Corp cruise ships collided on Friday in the port of Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cozumel, the luxury cruise operator said, crushing the stern of a 952-foot-long vessel and leaving passengers stunned at the loud impact.

