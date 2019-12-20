Outfits of the Week: Keri Russell

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Keri Russell wore the first Outfit of the Week we started doing almost two years ago. And since then, I’ve tried to not repeat people, because there are some people who could easily be OOTW all the time, like Zendaya and Tracee Ellis Ross. So I waited all week for someone else to come around this we... 👓 View full article

