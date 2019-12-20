Global  

Pete Buttigieg Says Desperate Times Call for Wine Cave Money

TMZ.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Pete Buttigieg isn't apologizing for raising some serious cash at a wine cave fundraiser, despite criticism from his Democrat opponents ... because he says it's vital in the fight against Donald Trump. Mayor Pete appeared on "TMZ Live" Friday and…
News video: Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundrasing at debate

Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundrasing at debate 01:34

 Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday (December 19), as his rivals questioned his lack of Washington experience and criticized his fundraising from wealthy donors.

