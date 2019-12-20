Pete Buttigieg Says Desperate Times Call for Wine Cave Money
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Pete Buttigieg isn't apologizing for raising some serious cash at a wine cave fundraiser, despite criticism from his Democrat opponents ... because he says it's vital in the fight against Donald Trump. Mayor Pete appeared on "TMZ Live" Friday and…
Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday (December 19), as his rivals questioned his lack of Washington experience and criticized his fundraising from wealthy donors.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
DJ David Newsroom Pete Buttigieg on Desperate Times Call Says It’s Wine Cave Money https://t.co/sK1QIcIox0 10 minutes ago
Spitz LOVE THIS INTERVIEW, SO FUN! #PeteForPresident Pete Buttigieg Says Desperate Times Call for Wine Cave Money… https://t.co/BVWtLahDwP 1 hour ago