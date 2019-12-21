Global  

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill Grant Kids Wish Network Lifetime Experience

TMZ.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and the cast of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" gave a couple of kids an out-of-this-world experience ... granting them an AWESOME wish!!! The Kids Wish Network flew out Addisyn, Ayden and their families to L.A. for…
