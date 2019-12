Eddie Murphy Guest Hosts 'SNL' in Spectacular Fashion

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Eddie Murphy hasn't been on 'SNL' for 35 years, but his return Saturday night was worth waiting for ... and hilarious! A bunch of celebs flocked to the show and the after-party ... and the after-party went on for a long time ... which included Daveโ€ฆ ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article